Mayor on Daunte Wright shooting: ‘We’ve seen this far too many times’

Mike Elliott, mayor of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, talks to TODAY in the wake of the shooting death of Daunte Wright. “We’ve seen this far too many times where a young black man or woman … encounters police and they end up dead,” he says. He says, “I can only speculate as to what the officer was thinking in that moment … there must be accountability.” He adds: “I believe very strongly that we will get justice, but we need transformation in this country.”