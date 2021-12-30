Mayor Bill De Blasio on scaled-back Times Square celebration
New York City is forging ahead with modified plans to ring in 2022 with the annual ball drop in Times Square. Speaking with TODAY, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio talks about his decision to move forward with the celebration despite growing calls for the event to be canceled. “Shutdowns are not the answer. The answer is get people vaccinated,” he says.Dec. 30, 2021
