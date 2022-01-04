Mayim Bialik talks co-hosting ‘Jeopardy,’ starring in ‘Call Me Kat’
“The Big Bang” star Mayim Bialik joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY to talk about her run as co-host of “Jeopardy” and starring in “Call Me Kat,” where she plays the owner of a cat café. Between getting texts from her mother during the interview, she also opens up about her podcast (which often includes her mom) and getting to talk about mental health.Jan. 4, 2022
