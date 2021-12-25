Mayfield, Kentucky, rallies on Christmas after deadly tornado
The community of Mayfield, Kentucky, is coming together for Christmas just weeks after a deadly tornado tore through their town. Church members gathered together Friday night to host a Christmas Eve service held in a parking lot between the rubble of two buildings.Dec. 25, 2021
