TODAY

Maye Musk talks modeling, Elon’s bid to buy Twitter

08:29

Maye Musk joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about being the oldest model to dawn the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue and reveals if she thinks her son Elon should buy Twitter. Musk also shares how early she knew her son would be successful and the business advice she gave him that he refused to take.May 31, 2022

