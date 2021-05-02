May the 4th be with you! ‘Star Wars’ fans share Sunday mug shots

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shoutout to Tunde, Jeannie and Abbey with service dogs Jacob, Baldy and Charlie at Veterans Moving Forward headquarters in Virginia; Glenn and Patti in California; Marie and her horse Dublin in South Carolina; Laura and her fellow health care workers in North Carolina; Kassandra in Maryland; Ginger and Nancy in Maine; John and his baby girl, Kooper, in Missouri; and Sylvia and Russell decked out in “Star Wars”-themed clothes. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.