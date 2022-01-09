Maxine McNair, mother who lost daughter to KKK church bombing, dies at 93
Maxine McNair and her daughter Denise were getting ready for a Sunday service at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama when a bomb set by members of the Ku Klux Klan suddenly exploded and killed Denise and three other children. After her daughter’s funeral, McNair went on to become a teacher for 33 years and receive a Congressional gold medal from President Obama before passing away earlier this week. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Jan. 9, 2022
