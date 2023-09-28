IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These are the bestselling Amazon beauty finds we'll buy over and over again — from $5

  • Now Playing

    How living with a set routine can maximize your productivity

    04:39
  • UP NEXT

    Woman gets ovarian cancer diagnosis after going in to freeze eggs

    07:29

  • Mel Robbins shares tips on how to end negative self-talk

    08:29

  • How to be comfortable with saying ‘no’ to avoid burnout in your life

    04:57

  • Eye-opening look at the hold smartphones have on kids

    08:39

  • Dance your way into good health with this full body workout

    03:32

  • Bruce Willis' wife, Emma, shares update on the actor's condition

    08:15

  • Five Things: What a dentist, electrician and mover would never do

    07:27

  • Meet the PE teacher whose classes are about more than fitness

    04:49

  • When should I get the vaccines for flu and COVID?

    04:35

  • What are zombie cells, and can they slow aging?

    04:40

  • Eating processed foods linked to depression, new research shows

    00:30

  • Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'Not Today, Pal' podcast with Robert Iler

    05:07

  • FDA rejects needle-free EpiPen alternative Neffy

    00:32

  • The right way to warm up and cool down when exercising

    04:55

  • How to navigate medical bills and what to know before you pay

    05:44

  • Stephanie Mansour to host meal-prepping Start TODAY event

    01:12

  • Longevity clinics: What they do and how much they cost

    06:42

  • Simple ways to get your fitness goals back on track

    04:19

  • TODAY's Al Roker honored for work in raising cancer awareness

    01:20

How living with a set routine can maximize your productivity

04:39

From enhancing productivity to minimizing delays, board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma walks through the benefits of having a set routine and shares tips to keep yourself on track.Sept. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How living with a set routine can maximize your productivity

    04:39
  • UP NEXT

    Woman gets ovarian cancer diagnosis after going in to freeze eggs

    07:29

  • Mel Robbins shares tips on how to end negative self-talk

    08:29

  • How to be comfortable with saying ‘no’ to avoid burnout in your life

    04:57

  • Eye-opening look at the hold smartphones have on kids

    08:39

  • Dance your way into good health with this full body workout

    03:32

  • Bruce Willis' wife, Emma, shares update on the actor's condition

    08:15

  • Five Things: What a dentist, electrician and mover would never do

    07:27

  • Meet the PE teacher whose classes are about more than fitness

    04:49

  • When should I get the vaccines for flu and COVID?

    04:35

  • What are zombie cells, and can they slow aging?

    04:40

  • Eating processed foods linked to depression, new research shows

    00:30

  • Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'Not Today, Pal' podcast with Robert Iler

    05:07

  • FDA rejects needle-free EpiPen alternative Neffy

    00:32

  • The right way to warm up and cool down when exercising

    04:55

  • How to navigate medical bills and what to know before you pay

    05:44

  • Stephanie Mansour to host meal-prepping Start TODAY event

    01:12

  • Longevity clinics: What they do and how much they cost

    06:42

  • Simple ways to get your fitness goals back on track

    04:19

  • TODAY's Al Roker honored for work in raising cancer awareness

    01:20

Suspect arrested in murder of Baltimore tech CEO

Two days until government shutdown with no signs of a deal

American soldier expelled from North Korea arrives in U.S.

Key moments from the second Republican presidential debate

Best kitchen gear for coffee and tea: Boba kit, cold brew filter, more

How living with a set routine can maximize your productivity

Affordable fashion and function for fall: Crock-pot, cashmere, more

Sheinelle Jones tries her hand at typewriter poetry

Kane Brown talks first-ever People's Choice Country Awards

‘Family Style with Al Roker’ honored with Cynopsis Award

Best kitchen gear for coffee and tea: Boba kit, cold brew filter, more

How living with a set routine can maximize your productivity

Affordable fashion and function for fall: Crock-pot, cashmere, more

Sheinelle Jones tries her hand at typewriter poetry

Kane Brown talks first-ever People's Choice Country Awards

‘Family Style with Al Roker’ honored with Cynopsis Award

This pizza grilled cheese recipe fuses a classic lunch combo

Charlotte Tilbury shares tips on how to fix makeup missteps

How to be comfortable with saying ‘no’ to avoid burnout in your life

Al Roker hits the trail as a national park ranger

Save on fall style with these affordable looks: Denim, boots, more

Fran Littlewood talks debut novel ‘Amazing Grace Adams’

How to get the glow from TikTok’s beauty filters in real life

Mel Robbins shares tips on how to end negative self-talk

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agree to temporarily keep kids in NY

Faves for fall up to 50% off: Rain boots, Case Mate bag, more!

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg talks ‘Masked Singer’ Season 10

Kerry Washington on discovering dad is not her biological father

Hoda and Jenna talk 'mom math' and the art of backwards planning

Documentaries to watch in fall: ‘Beckham,’ ‘Invisible Beauty,’ more

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Try these Jets and Chiefs inspired chicken wings and pork sliders!

This pizza grilled cheese recipe fuses a classic lunch combo

Try this recipe for a fun and tasty way to eat chicken lasagna

Lidia Bastianich makes pork chops with mushrooms, pepperoncini

Lidia Bastianich makes an Italian classic eggplant rollatini

Try these superfoods to help get through cold and flu season

Focaccia nachos are a thing and they’re delicious

Try these corn fritters and al pastor frito pie for game day

Hoda & Jenna face off in queso-making competition

Siri Daly shares fun and yummy snacks to make your kids