Matthew McConaughey talks about ‘Sing 2,’ his family, Texas politics and more

In the animated sequel “Sing 2,” Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey returns to the role of Buster Moon, a charismatic koala. Joining TODAY live, the actor calls the film “unequivocal good news at a time when we could use it.” He also talks about why he chose not to run for governor of Texas: “I want to keep telling stories … America needs a new narrative.” But he adds: “I’m not going to say no forever.”Dec. 15, 2021