IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson reveals he’ll race in Indy 500 03:53 Al Roker rides along with UPS driver to deliver holiday packages 02:44 Matthew McConaughey: ‘I’m not going to say no forever’ to running for office 02:32 Al Roker spotlights the unofficial mayor of Rockefeller Center 04:41
Now Playing
Matthew McConaughey talks about ‘Sing 2,’ his family, Texas politics and more 05:45
UP NEXT
Nick Cannon opens up to People magazine about death of his infant son 00:44 ‘Beanie Mania’ takes a look back at Beanie Baby craze of the ’90s 01:11 Prince Philip remembered by royal family in new documentary 02:10 TODAY takes over Bryant Park holiday market in New York City 06:44 Father of groom accidentally records his own emotional reaction to wedding 00:51 Alicia Keys talks about her marriage, kids and new album 12:41 Christopher Lloyd reveals he nearly turned down ‘Back to the Future’ role 05:12 TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise 03:46 Kel Mitchell of ‘Kenan & Kel’ talks about his ministry and new book 04:50 Alicia Keys talks about her new album, her kids and more live on TODAY 03:28 Kathie Lee Gifford is expecting her first grandchild 00:44 Kim Kardashian passes ‘baby bar’ law exam 00:41 ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ releases new trailer 00:46 ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Belfast’ lead Critic’s Choice nominations 01:07 Woman meets 911 operator who helped her deliver baby at roadside 06:34 Matthew McConaughey talks about ‘Sing 2,’ his family, Texas politics and more 05:45
In the animated sequel “Sing 2,” Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey returns to the role of Buster Moon, a charismatic koala. Joining TODAY live, the actor calls the film “unequivocal good news at a time when we could use it.” He also talks about why he chose not to run for governor of Texas: “I want to keep telling stories … America needs a new narrative.” But he adds: “I’m not going to say no forever.”
Dec. 15, 2021 Read More NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson reveals he’ll race in Indy 500 03:53 Al Roker rides along with UPS driver to deliver holiday packages 02:44 Matthew McConaughey: ‘I’m not going to say no forever’ to running for office 02:32 Al Roker spotlights the unofficial mayor of Rockefeller Center 04:41
Now Playing
Matthew McConaughey talks about ‘Sing 2,’ his family, Texas politics and more 05:45
UP NEXT
Nick Cannon opens up to People magazine about death of his infant son 00:44