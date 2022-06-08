IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals has up to 82% off 6 must-haves for your next vacation

  • Officials expand search for Haitians missing from Special Olympics

    00:25

  • Minimum age for Olympic figure skating raised to 17

    01:15

  • Moderna: Redesigned COVID booster is stronger against omicron

    00:32

  • Car drives into Berlin crowd, killing at least 1

    00:18

  • Larry Nassar victims seek $1 billion from FBI

    00:30

  • 31 million face severe weather threat with chance of tornados

    01:07

  • How pilot shortages in US could impact summer travelers

    02:29

  • Depp lawyers: Amber Heard didn't take accountability for 'anything'

    07:35

  • San Francisco votes out progressive DA under fire for rising crime

    02:18

  • 16 states now see gas above $5 per gallon

    02:10

  • Will hearings with shooting survivors lead to new gun laws?

    02:38
  • Now Playing

    Matthew McConaughey calls for new gun laws in emotional plea

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Martin talks introducing sustainability into Coldplay world tour

    04:56

  • Lilibet looks just like dad Prince Harry on 1st birthday: See the pic!

    00:39

  • Diabetes drug could be game changer for obesity and weight loss

    02:41

  • Voters in 7 states head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections

    00:35

  • 4-day work week is being put to the test in world's biggest trial

    01:46

  • Why stores are suddenly finding themselves with surplus inventory

    03:02

  • Edit or delete text messages? Apple unveils latest software updates

    00:44

  • Early season shark sightings put beachgoers on high alert

    02:36

TODAY

Matthew McConaughey calls for new gun laws in emotional plea

02:08

Survivors and families of victims of the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, are set to take part in hearings on Capitol Hill to highlight gun violence in the United States. It comes as Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey makes an emotion plea for change. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.June 8, 2022

In an emotional speech, Matthew McConaughey shows shoes used to identify Uvalde victim

  • UP NEXT

    Officials expand search for Haitians missing from Special Olympics

    00:25

  • Minimum age for Olympic figure skating raised to 17

    01:15

  • Moderna: Redesigned COVID booster is stronger against omicron

    00:32

  • Car drives into Berlin crowd, killing at least 1

    00:18

  • Larry Nassar victims seek $1 billion from FBI

    00:30

  • 31 million face severe weather threat with chance of tornados

    01:07

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All