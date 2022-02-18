IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Staffords to pay photographer’s medical bills after she fell off stage

00:34

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly say they will pay the medical bills for a photographer who was injured during the team’s Super Bowl celebration this week. Photographer Kelly Smiley was standing in front of the couple when she took a step backward and fell off of the stage, fracturing her spine and breaking both of her cameras. The quarterback has been criticized for appearing to walk away after seeing Smiley fall.Feb. 18, 2022

