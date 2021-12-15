As the Citi Music series continues on TODAY, singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli, son of famed opera singer Andrea Bocelli, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talks about his debut single, “Solo,” and more. He also shares a special holiday performance of “White Christmas.”Dec. 15, 2021
Now Playing
Matteo Bocelli sings ‘White Christmas’ on TODAY
04:35
UP NEXT
Alicia Keys performs ‘Like You’ll Never See Me Again,’ ‘If I Ain’t Got You’
04:48
Alicia Keys performs new song ‘Best of Me’ live on TODAY plaza
04:09
See Alicia Keys perform new song ‘Old Memories’ live on TODAY
03:56
Watch Alicia Keys perform her hit ‘Girl on Fire’ live on TODAY
03:07
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Overpass Graffiti’ on Hoda & Jenna