Mattea Roach’s ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak gets decided by $1 loss

David Letterman reveals Netflix show guest list including Will Smith00:30
- Now Playing
Mattea Roach’s ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak gets decided by $1 loss00:45
- UP NEXT
Eva Mendes on becoming a mom, if she’ll return to acting06:37
Phillipa Soo on ‘Suffs’ musical honoring women’s suffrage movement03:52
Watch new trailer for ‘GOT’ prequel series, ‘House of the Dragon,’00:46
Christy Turlington Burns on how running aligns with her nonprofit01:03
Hoda Kotb, Stephanie Ruhle on saying 'no:' It takes conviction03:41
May entertainment roundup: ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Hacks’04:47
Carson Daly, Blake Shelton team up for new show 'Barmageddon'01:07
Nathan Chen talks Olympic pressure: I just wanted to go home01:28
New details emerge on Dave Chappelle’s on-stage attack02:27
Dermot Mulroney talks Netflix movie adaption of ‘Along for the Ride’06:30
Keith Morrison lends voice to latest sleep story on Calm app01:05
Mother of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst speaks out for first time00:59
Rita Moreno reflects on being first Latina to win an Oscar01:24
Here are the inductees for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame01:18
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage during stand-up performance02:17
Jazmyn Simon talks new children’s book, gets surprise from family06:43
2022 Met Gala outfit recap: See the best rep carpet fashion06:06
Yvonne Orji almost left Hollywood before landing ‘Insecure’ role03:42
David Letterman reveals Netflix show guest list including Will Smith00:30
- Now Playing
Mattea Roach’s ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak gets decided by $1 loss00:45
- UP NEXT
Eva Mendes on becoming a mom, if she’ll return to acting06:37
Phillipa Soo on ‘Suffs’ musical honoring women’s suffrage movement03:52
Watch new trailer for ‘GOT’ prequel series, ‘House of the Dragon,’00:46
Christy Turlington Burns on how running aligns with her nonprofit01:03
Play All