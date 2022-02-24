Husband of 'Rust' cinematographer killed on set speaks out

Matt Hutchins, the husband of the “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the movie set, opens up exclusively to TODAY's Hoda Kotb in a moving interview. Hutchins recalls his loving marriage with Halyna, he describes sharing the heartbreaking news with their 9-year-old son about her death and voices anger and outrage at Alec Baldwin for not taking more responsibility for her death, saying, "The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me."Feb. 24, 2022