Massive winter storm rips through US: What to expect
01:24
Share this -
copied
Parts of the Northeast are just starting to clean up this morning after an intense snowfall overnight. Strong winds and rain are also playing a factor along the East Coast. NBC meteorologist Bill Karins has the forecast on TODAY.Jan. 17, 2022
UP NEXT
Prince Harry in legal fight over police protection in Britain
01:52
Novak Djokovic is back in Serbia after deportation from Australia
02:13
Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at age 102
00:28
What we know about the volcanic eruption in Tonga
00:24
North Korea test fires more missiles
00:25
Voting rights bill heads to Senate amid growing pressure