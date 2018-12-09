Massive winter storm hits the South
The massive winter storm blanketing parts of the South is wreaking havoc on residents, with power outages reported and more than 1,400 flights canceled. Sunday TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking the forecast.
Groundbreaking industrial designer Charles Harrison dies at 8701:45
Paris protests: More than 1,700 arrested during weekend riots00:20
Comey testifies he doesn’t know of any Obama admin request to spy on Trump campaign00:29
President Trump impeachment inquiry is ‘inevitable,’ Chuck Todd says04:35
John Kelly to leave Trump White House by end of the year02:24
Massive winter storm hits the South01:53