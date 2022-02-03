3,500 flights canceled as massive winter storm slams Midwest and South

A dangerous deep freeze is slamming the South with treacherous ice and plummeting temperatures. The massive storm stretching more than 2,000 miles has dumped a foot of snow across parts of the Midwest, and more than 3,500 lights have already been grounded on Thursday. NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports for TODAY from Detroit, and Al Roker is tracking where the storm is heading next.Feb. 3, 2022