TODAY

Massive wedge tornado tears through rural Texas

01:35

Severe weather is stretching across the East coast with heavy rain, winds and a flood threat in Virginia. In the South, a wedge tornado tore through a rural area in Texas putting 15 million people at risk from high winds gusts, hail and possible tornadoes. TODAY’s Al Roker has the latest forecast.May 24, 2022

