Massive heat dome blankets US, shattering temperature records

Massive haboob near Phoenix leaves residents in dust01:06
- Now Playing
Massive heat dome blankets US, shattering temperature records02:54
- UP NEXT
Earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000, officials say01:14
Deadly earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan00:37
Millions affected as torrential rain leads to flooding in southern China00:36
Three drown after boat capsizes on Texas lake00:59
Severe flooding kills more than 30, leaves million stranded in Bangladesh00:44
Brutal heat wave creates dangerous conditions across the US03:14
Drought causes California farmers to struggle with crops04:55
Watch: Fire engine swept away by floodwaters in southern China00:55
Most of Yellowstone to reopen within 2 weeks after floods00:22
Excessive heat warnings in place ahead of start of summer01:37
Heat wave in Spain sparks raging wildfires00:56
Extreme heat raises concerns about U.S. power grids06:09
Extreme flooding threatens to forever alter scenery of Yellowstone02:40
Extreme weather in Midwest impacts baby formula production03:20
Nearly 100 people airlifted to safety near Yellowstone after historic flooding02:36
Crews work to contain Arizona's 'Pipeline' wildfire01:28
Extreme heat impacting nearly 100 million in the US01:23
Yellowstone National Park closed ‘indefinitely’ following flooding02:21
Massive haboob near Phoenix leaves residents in dust01:06
- Now Playing
Massive heat dome blankets US, shattering temperature records02:54
- UP NEXT
Earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000, officials say01:14
Deadly earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan00:37
Millions affected as torrential rain leads to flooding in southern China00:36
Three drown after boat capsizes on Texas lake00:59
Play All
Play All