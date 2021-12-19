Massive fire rips through QVC distribution building
A huge blaze tore through a distribution center for the home shopping network QVC in North Carolina on Saturday. Every worker inside is believed to have gotten out but QVC says it is working to figure out what products and customer orders were affected.Dec. 19, 2021
