Massive fire at North Carolina fertilizer plant leads to emergency evacuations
Thousands of residents in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, are being asked to evacuate their homes after a massive fire erupted at a fertilizer plant Monday night. Firefighters are still working to contain the fire Tuesday morning as fears of a potential explosion grow. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.
