IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Massive baby formula shortage leaves many parents facing a crisis

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    Meghan Trainor gets candid on post-baby body, wanting more kids

    04:18

  • Try these frozen yogurt cups, banana sushi recipes kids will love

    03:44

  • How to get your kids outside: Renowned outdoorsman shares tips

    03:57

  • First child to receive CAR T-cell therapy is 10 years cancer-free

    06:17

  • Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction

    07:13

  • Watch: Marine surprises little brother during school pep rally

    00:56

  • Hoda and Jenna on parental guilt that comes with missing events

    04:57

  • Nurse and young cancer patient share unbreakable bond

    05:26

  • Watch: Runner makes remarkable comeback after losing shoe

    00:56

  • Model and nurse pursues passion in the hospital and on the runway

    03:57

  • Hoda and Jenna reveal what they got for Mother's Day

    02:06

  • Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones share their Mother’s Day celebrations

    02:19

  • Ashley Judd honors late mom Naomi on Mother’s Day

    01:35

  • Baby formula shortage worsens as retailers limit purchases

    00:26

  • Fans in Illinois celebrate Mother’s Day with a Sunday Mug Shot!

    01:29

  • What does a post-Roe America look like?

    04:38

  • Daughters surprise their moms with pregnancy announcements!

    05:49

  • Mother’s Day miracle: Couple welcomes ‘twiblings’ born 4 months apart

    06:20

  • Celebrate your mom with this pancake brunch bar

    04:04

TODAY

Massive baby formula shortage leaves many parents facing a crisis

03:17

Parents are desperately searching for vital food their babies need amid a massive shortage of formula. The shortage comes after Abbott Nutrition issued a voluntary recall in February after complains of bacterial infection. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY.May 12, 2022

What kind of water is best for baby formula?

  • Now Playing

    Massive baby formula shortage leaves many parents facing a crisis

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    Meghan Trainor gets candid on post-baby body, wanting more kids

    04:18

  • Try these frozen yogurt cups, banana sushi recipes kids will love

    03:44

  • How to get your kids outside: Renowned outdoorsman shares tips

    03:57

  • First child to receive CAR T-cell therapy is 10 years cancer-free

    06:17

  • Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction

    07:13

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All