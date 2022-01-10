Massive apartment fire in the Bronx leaves 19 dead
Over the weekend, a massive fire tore through a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx in New York City, leaving 19 people dead. Authorities say the five-alarm fire was apparently sparked by a faulty space heater in an apartment that spanned the second and third floors. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Jan. 10, 2022
