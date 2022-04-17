IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jane Lynch talks ‘Funny Girl’ Broadway revival, iconic ‘Glee’ role

    07:37

  • A goat and his friends pose for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:10

  • Mom makes photo mistake most parents can relate to

    02:00

  • Mimi Reinhard, secretary who recorded Schindler’s list, dies at 107

    02:43

  • How boats are catching up to cars in the race to reduce emissions

    03:39

  • Pope Francis uses platform to call for peace in Ukraine

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    Mass shootings occur at Pittsburgh house party, South Carolina mall

    00:36
  • UP NEXT

    To tackle inflation could hurt Biden’s campaign, Chuck Todd says

    01:59

  • US-Mexico border: Highest number of migrants arrive in 22 years

    02:20

  • Biden restarts plans to drill for oil and gas as prices soar

    01:23

  • Ukraine outnumbered: Mariupol on the brink of Russian capture

    02:22

  • Mark Wahlberg connects role in ‘Father Stu’ to his own life of redemption

    06:52

  • Fans Jason and his dog Theodore pose for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:15

  • Watch: Dog can’t contain its excitement when reuniting with owner

    02:05

  • Holocaust survivor Gerda Weissmann Klein dies age 97

    02:27

  • How esports have become a pathway to college scholarships

    03:36

  • Ukrainians say Putin’s attempt to break their spirit has backfired

    04:42

  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24

    00:26

  • Massive fire in San Jose Home Depot leads to shelter-in-place

    00:18

  • Experts say COVID-19 surge is imminent, driven by new variant

    02:05

TODAY

Mass shootings occur at Pittsburgh house party, South Carolina mall

00:36

A shooting at a Pittsburgh house party left at least two people dead with 11 injured. Hours before in a Columbia, South Carolina mall, 14 people were injured in another mass shooting.April 17, 2022

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh party leaves two dead

  • UP NEXT

    Jane Lynch talks ‘Funny Girl’ Broadway revival, iconic ‘Glee’ role

    07:37

  • A goat and his friends pose for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:10

  • Mom makes photo mistake most parents can relate to

    02:00

  • Mimi Reinhard, secretary who recorded Schindler’s list, dies at 107

    02:43

  • How boats are catching up to cars in the race to reduce emissions

    03:39

  • Pope Francis uses platform to call for peace in Ukraine

    04:40

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All