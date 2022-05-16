IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Mass shooting in Buffalo motivated by racist hate, police say

Mass shooting in Buffalo motivated by racist hate, police say

Disturbing new details have emerged about Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old suspect in the Buffalo, New York, supermarket mass shooting Saturday. Police say the attack was racially motivated and Gendron set out to kill as many black lives as possible. TODAY’s Craig Melvin reports from Buffalo, New York. Warning: Some of the material is disturbing.May 16, 2022

Retired police officer who tried to stop Buffalo supermarket shooting praised as a hero

