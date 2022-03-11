TSA extends mask mandate on public transportation until April 18th
The Transportation Security Administration is extending the mask mandate for planes, trains, buses and airports through April 18th. The requirement was originally set to expire next week. Meanwhile, the White House says the CDC will work with other government agencies on a revised policy when the mandate is lifted.March 11, 2022
