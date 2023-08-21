A look at how Australians are helping koalas make a comeback
Locally acquired malaria cases: What you need to know
Maryland is reporting a case of locally acquired malaria and it comes after seven contractions in Florida and one in Texas. Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to talk about how symptoms, methods of treatment and how to prevent mosquito bites.Aug. 21, 2023