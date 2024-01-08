Mary Lou Retton says she faced 'death in the eyes' while in ICU





Copied



Print

Legendary Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton speaks exclusively to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb about the fight for her life with a rare form of pneumonia that landed her in the ICU for a month and the outpouring support from her fans. “I have so much to look forward to. I’m a fighter.”Jan. 8, 2024