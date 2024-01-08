IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mary Lou Retton says she faced 'death in the eyes' while in ICU

10:17

Legendary Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton speaks exclusively to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb about the fight for her life with a rare form of pneumonia that landed her in the ICU for a month and the outpouring support from her fans. “I have so much to look forward to. I’m a fighter.”Jan. 8, 2024

Mary Lou Retton’s daughter recalls saying goodbye to mom in ICU: ‘Things went south really fast’

