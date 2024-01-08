Officials release video of police shooting of 11-year-old boy
00:35
Now Playing
Mary Lou Retton says she faced 'death in the eyes' while in ICU
10:17
UP NEXT
Iowa caucuses are shaping up to be a battle for second place
02:00
Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin faces scrutiny over secret hospitalization
03:03
Snowstorm pummels Northeast with a foot of snow in some areas
03:29
Door plug that flew off Alaska Airlines jet midflight found in Oregon
02:55
Richard Hunt, pioneering sculptor, dies at 88
02:23
Small town in Illinois saves their only grocery store
03:18
How Republicans rewrote Jan. 6 attacks in Trump’s favor
04:53
Defense secretary keeps hospitalization secret from White House
00:35
Biden meets with Obama as he shifts campaign strategy
02:24
GOP candidates make final Iowa push ahead of caucus
01:45
Winter storm arrives in Northeast, ending snow drought
01:52
Exclusive: Mary Lou Retton opens up about monthlong stay in ICU
00:45
What do the stars have in store for 2024?
04:58
Easy hacks to help you stick to your New Year resolutions
04:43
6th grader killed after student opens fire at Iowa school
02:13
Meet the students using radio waves to contact the ISS
05:57
Casey Anthony’s parents take a lie detector test in A&E special
02:24
American actor dies after small plane crashes in the Caribbean
00:35
Mary Lou Retton says she faced 'death in the eyes' while in ICU
10:17
Copied
Copied
Legendary Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton speaks exclusively to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb about the fight for her life with a rare form of pneumonia that landed her in the ICU for a month and the outpouring support from her fans. “I have so much to look forward to. I’m a fighter.”Jan. 8, 2024