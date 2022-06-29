IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Beat the summer heat with a cooling blanket, beach tent and more genius finds

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

TODAY

Martha Stewart shares festive sour cherry pie recipe for July Fourth

03:43

Martha Stewart visits TODAY to show how to make a sour cherry pie with three spins on the crust that you can bake just in time for the Fourth of July holiday!June 29, 2022

https://www.today.com/recipes/martha-stewart-sour-cherry-pie-recipe-t258124

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

