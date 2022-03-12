Marking two years of the COVID-19 pandemic

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Two years ago today, people around the world were reeling amid the news that the World Health Organization had declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. Case numbers have dropped in recent weeks and the world is inching toward a new normal after two life-changing years. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for Saturday TODAY.
March 12, 2022 Read More
