TODAY

Biden says a recession is ‘not inevitable,’ following market plunge

02:21

In a new interview with the Associated Press, President Joe Biden says there’s “zero evidence” his own politics added to inflation. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY on the brutal week on Wall Street and signs the economy is slowing.June 17, 2022

