IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop All Day: Our ultimate cleaning guide for your home, wardrobe and more 

  • UP NEXT

    Michelle Yeoh talks new film, Everything Everywhere All At Once’

    04:51

  • Michelle Pfeiffer talks tackling role of Betty Ford in 'The First Lady'

    04:12

  • What to watch in April 2022: ‘Ozark,’ ‘The First Lady,’ more

    04:53

  • Netflix responds to Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ movie rap

    00:54

  • Karlie Kloss talks motherhood and Kode with Klossy tech camp

    04:42

  • Bobby Rydell, ’60s teen idol, dies age 79

    02:17

  • Helen Mirren talks new movie ‘The Duke’, overcoming anxieties

    07:50

  • Deaf engineers at Snapchat unveil new tech to translate, teach ASL

    03:44

  • Harrison Ford to star in new Apple TV+ comedy ‘Shrinking’

    00:42

  • Mayim Bialik on ‘As They Made Us’ and ‘Jeopardy!’

    09:38

  • Alison Brie on ‘Roar,’ ‘Mad Men,’ running lines with Dave Franco

    04:13

  • Leonard Nimoy’s 'Spock' ears donated to the Smithsonian Museum

    01:08

  • Remembering Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ star who has died at 93

    02:04

  • Will Smith’s future projects are up in the air after Oscars slap

    02:38

  • Is it OK to eat someone’s leftovers? Michelle Buteau says...

    03:45

  • Michelle Buteau talks new movie ‘Moonshot,’ motherhood

    06:12

  • Courtney B. Vance on filming ‘61st Street,’ 25th anniversary with Angela Bassett

    04:57

  • To binge or not to binge? TODAY poll results reveal viewing habits

    01:10

  • Jane Seymour talks ‘Harry Wild’ series, acting career and nighttime routine

    05:40

  • PopStart Poll: Do you binge shows or take your time?

    01:17

TODAY

Mark Wahlberg reveals he financed passion project, ‘Father Stu’

05:07

Actor Mark Wahlberg joins TODAY’s Hoda Kotb to talk about his new passion project based on a true story, “Father Stu,” in which he plays a boxer who becomes a priest. Wahlberg reveals he “broke the cardinal rule” and financed the movie himself saying, “It was the best way to make the movie without any inference.”April 7, 2022

Mark Wahlberg explains why he doesn’t ‘force’ his faith on his kids

  • UP NEXT

    Michelle Yeoh talks new film, Everything Everywhere All At Once’

    04:51

  • Michelle Pfeiffer talks tackling role of Betty Ford in 'The First Lady'

    04:12

  • What to watch in April 2022: ‘Ozark,’ ‘The First Lady,’ more

    04:53

  • Netflix responds to Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ movie rap

    00:54

  • Karlie Kloss talks motherhood and Kode with Klossy tech camp

    04:42

  • Bobby Rydell, ’60s teen idol, dies age 79

    02:17

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All