Mark Wahlberg reveals he financed passion project, ‘Father Stu’

Actor Mark Wahlberg joins TODAY’s Hoda Kotb to talk about his new passion project based on a true story, “Father Stu,” in which he plays a boxer who becomes a priest. Wahlberg reveals he “broke the cardinal rule” and financed the movie himself saying, “It was the best way to make the movie without any inference.”
April 7, 2022
