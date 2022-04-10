IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mark Wahlberg connects role in 'Father Stu' to his own life of redemption

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Mark Wahlberg joins Willie Geist to discuss his new movie “Father Stu” which he says is “the most important film he’s ever done.” Wahlberg talks about how the film features a story familiar to his own life, drawing parallels to his goals for redemption, his desire to repent and encourage people to focus on faith.April 10, 2022

