IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Helen Mirren talks new movie ‘The Duke’, overcoming anxieties 07:50 Do you ever feel like an imposter? Hoda and Jenna weigh in 04:09 Olivia Rodrigo drops one of her Grammy awards on the red carpet 00:40 Thomas Rhett talks about his new album, his kids 02:49
Now Playing
Mariska Hargitay posts sweet shout-out for Chris Meloni’s birthday 00:54
UP NEXT
Behind the scenes of Fallon and Kimmel’s April Fool’s prank 01:20 See first trailer for Sex Pistols series ‘Pistol’ 01:06 Deaf engineers at Snapchat unveil new tech to translate, teach ASL 03:44 Britney Spears confirms she is a writing a memoir 00:43 Harrison Ford to star in new Apple TV+ comedy ‘Shrinking’ 00:42 Spring Cha-Ching: New mom plays trivia game to win money 02:16 Mayim Bialik on ‘As They Made Us’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ 09:38 Who wore it best? Fashion recap from the 2022 Grammys 05:08 Q&A TODAY: How did Dylan Dreyer’s parents come up with her name? 04:16 5 new book releases to read this April 04:00 Alison Brie on ‘Roar,’ ‘Mad Men,’ running lines with Dave Franco 04:13 ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for April is ‘Memphis’ by Tara M. Stringfellow 01:09 Leonard Nimoy’s 'Spock' ears donated to the Smithsonian Museum 01:08 Eric Church offers free show after canceling gig to watch NCAA game 00:58 Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel swap shows in April Fool’s joke 01:41 Mariska Hargitay posts sweet shout-out for Chris Meloni’s birthday 00:54
It’s been a busy birthday season for some of TV’s most iconic duos. Mariska Hargitay posted a sweet snapshot with her “Law & Order: SVU” co-star Chris Meloni, while Tori Spelling shared a retro photo of Jennie Garth in honor of her fiftieth birthday.
April 5, 2022 Read More Helen Mirren talks new movie ‘The Duke’, overcoming anxieties 07:50 Do you ever feel like an imposter? Hoda and Jenna weigh in 04:09 Olivia Rodrigo drops one of her Grammy awards on the red carpet 00:40 Thomas Rhett talks about his new album, his kids 02:49
Now Playing
Mariska Hargitay posts sweet shout-out for Chris Meloni’s birthday 00:54
UP NEXT
Behind the scenes of Fallon and Kimmel’s April Fool’s prank 01:20