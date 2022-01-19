Mariska Hargitay on how she fell for husband on their first date
In a recent interview, "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay opened up about her relationship with husband Peter Hermann, sharing how it was “love at first date,” which took place at church. She says that she cried during the service because she knew she was sitting next to the man that she would marry.Jan. 19, 2022
