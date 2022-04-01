March sets record for most tornado reports

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
March was a record month for tornadoes with 233 reports across the U.S. Meanwhile, a number of strong storms with heavy rain and gusty winds are making their way across central Florida. TODAY’s Al Roker has your latest forecast.
April 1, 2022
