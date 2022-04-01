IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
March Madness: Steve Kornacki shares his final four predictions
NBC News national political correspondent Steve Kornacki joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with the favorites who are heading into the final weekend of March Madness. Kornacki breaks down what to watch for in both the men's and women’s leagues.
April 1, 2022 Read More
