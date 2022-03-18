Meet the Indiana cheerleaders who saved a March Madness game
Cassidy Cerny and Nathan Paris, cheerleaders for Indiana University, join TODAY to talk about how they saved the big game between their school and St. Marys after the basketball got stuck behind the backboard. “For us to be doing something that gets that kind of reaction is kind of a once in a lifetime thing,” said Paris.March 18, 2022
