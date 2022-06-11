IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

March for Our Lives returns as Senate negotiates gun control deal

02:52

Huge crowds are expected in Washington D.C. and cities across the country as people take part in the March for Our Lives rallies calling for new gun laws. Meanwhile, negotiations among political officials might lead to change. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Saturday TODAY.June 11, 2022

