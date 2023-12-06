Tips for maintaining healthy habits during the holidays
04:45
Now Playing
Many couples share high blood pressure, new research suggests
02:23
UP NEXT
FAA creates special committee to address pilots’ mental health
02:43
Woman turns diabetes diagnosis into life-changing institution
06:33
Try this low-impact workout with high impact results
04:00
How to develop and attract deeper connections with others
07:11
Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media
06:54
See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan
04:26
Actions to take when common symptoms turn uncommon
05:30
Novo Nordisk sues companies for ‘misbranding’ copycat Ozempic
02:42
Pneumonia cases rise among kids: What are the symptoms?
02:42
NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis
06:26
Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter
04:19
End-of-year mental health checklist: How to boost your wellbeing
04:03
Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern
01:55
Torch calories and improve heart health with this aerobics workout
15:54
Flu numbers are on the rise: Here's how to stay healthy
02:03
Mounjaro may be 3 times more effective than Ozempic, study finds
03:26
Exercises to keep you active and healthy throughout the holidays
04:08
Celebrating 20 years of ‘Thanks and Giving’ with Marlo Thomas
02:51
Many couples share high blood pressure, new research suggests
02:23
Copied
Copied
A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association suggests that many couples share high blood pressure. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula joins TODAY to detail the findings and shares tips on what couples can do to lower blood pressure together.Dec. 6, 2023
Tips for maintaining healthy habits during the holidays
04:45
Now Playing
Many couples share high blood pressure, new research suggests
02:23
UP NEXT
FAA creates special committee to address pilots’ mental health
02:43
Woman turns diabetes diagnosis into life-changing institution
06:33
Try this low-impact workout with high impact results
04:00
How to develop and attract deeper connections with others
07:11
Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media
06:54
See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan
04:26
Actions to take when common symptoms turn uncommon
05:30
Novo Nordisk sues companies for ‘misbranding’ copycat Ozempic
02:42
Pneumonia cases rise among kids: What are the symptoms?
02:42
NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis
06:26
Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter
04:19
End-of-year mental health checklist: How to boost your wellbeing
04:03
Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern
01:55
Torch calories and improve heart health with this aerobics workout
15:54
Flu numbers are on the rise: Here's how to stay healthy
02:03
Mounjaro may be 3 times more effective than Ozempic, study finds
03:26
Exercises to keep you active and healthy throughout the holidays
04:08
Celebrating 20 years of ‘Thanks and Giving’ with Marlo Thomas