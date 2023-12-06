IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Many couples share high blood pressure, new research suggests

02:23

A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association suggests that many couples share high blood pressure. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula joins TODAY to detail the findings and shares tips on what couples can do to lower blood pressure together.Dec. 6, 2023

