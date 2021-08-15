Many Black American farmers face a difficult hurdle: proof of land ownership
President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion package of economic aid included around $4 billion worth of debt relief for minority farmers. The relief is being challenged in court by other farms seeking similar relief, saying the program discriminates against them. Even if the legal matter is settled, many Black farmers face another hurdle: the requirement to prove they own their land. NBC’s Rehema Ellis has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Aug. 15, 2021