Sacramento mass shooting leaves 6 dead, 12 injured
02:52
A mass shooting in Sacramento, California, left at least six people dead and 12 others injured on Sunday. Multiple suspects are still on the loose, and police are now asking the public for any information that could be tied to the shooting. NBC’s Guad Venegas reports for TODAY.April 4, 2022
