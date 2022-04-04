IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Sacramento mass shooting leaves 6 dead, 12 injured

    02:52
    Zelenskyy accuses Russians of 'genocide'

    02:59

  • Remembering Joan Joyce: Women’s softball legend who struck out Ted Williams

    02:25

  • Chuck Todd on why cost of living issues are overtaking Biden’s jobs success

    01:54

TODAY

Sacramento mass shooting leaves 6 dead, 12 injured

02:52

A mass shooting in Sacramento, California, left at least six people dead and 12 others injured on Sunday. Multiple suspects are still on the loose, and police are now asking the public for any information that could be tied to the shooting. NBC’s Guad Venegas reports for TODAY.April 4, 2022

