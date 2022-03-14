IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Killer believed to be targeting homeless people in NYC and DC
A manhunt is underway for a killer believed to be behind murders targeting homeless people in New York City and Washington, D.C. The attacks build on fears around safety in NYC, where another suspect was seen on camera jumping a reception desk over the weekend at the Museum of Modern Art and stabbing two people. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.
March 14, 2022
