Manhunt for France Christmas market shooter intensifies

A manhunt across France has intensified to find the gunman who killed at least three shoppers at a Christmas market in Strasbourg. Police asked the public for help and sent out an APB to find the suspect, Cherif Chekatt. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2018

