TODAY

Manager fired after mistakenly selling gas for 69 cents a gallon

05:18

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a coach saving artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez, a deal at a gas station that was too good to be true, a twin brother with cerebral palsy took his first steps into the arms of his brother and an unwelcome crocodile getting kicked out of a pub.June 26, 2022

