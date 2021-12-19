Man plays church music in house destroyed by tornado

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sunday TODAY’s Hallie Jackson runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including one man’s sign of hope and strength in Kentucky by playing church music on a piano in the remnants of his house destroyed by a tornado, the Philadelphia cream cheese company’s eyebrow-raising offer during a cream cheese shortage, a delivery man’s heartfelt holiday message through a doorbell camera, and a snake disguising itself as an ornament on a Christmas tree.
