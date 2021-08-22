Man jumps into gator tank to save handler, and more Highs and Lows

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the man who jumped into an enclosure after a gator attacked a handler and pulled her into the tank, the snake who surprised shoppers at an Australian grocery store, a World War II veteran celebrating his 100th birthday by jumping out of a plane, and the proof that robots from Boston Dynamics don’t always perfectly execute their stunts.Aug. 22, 2021