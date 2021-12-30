Man hospitalized after tiger attack at Florida zoo
A maintenance worker was hospitalized with serious injuries after he crossed a barrier and entered a tiger enclosure at the Naples Zoo on Wednesday night after closing. The 8-year-old tiger was shot by authorities in order to save the worker and later died from the injuries. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY from Florida.Dec. 30, 2021
