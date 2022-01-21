Man enlists help of kindergarteners for perfect playground proposal
00:40
A Michigan man wanted to do something memorable when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, so he enlisted the help of her kindergarten class. The students helped him pull off the surprise proposal on the playground. Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost!Jan. 21, 2022
