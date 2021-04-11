Man crafts cowboy outfit (and horse!) out of delivery bags during 14-day quarantine

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including Shaquille O’Neal buying a stranger an engagement ring, the man quarantining in a hotel room in Australia who created an entire cowboy outfit and a horse out of paper delivery bags, the beloved cafeteria manager who was celebrated by her school after she passed her U.S. citizenship test, and the massive lizard caught on camera climbing shelves at a store in Thailand.